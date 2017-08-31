Award winning jazz artist performs at North Charleston Elementary School

As a part of the kickoff to the Lowcountry Jazz Festival, world renowned artist Damien Escobar spent some time at North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary hoping to inspire the students.

Escobar, from New York, told students that he began playing violin at the age of 8 and dreamed of being a hip hop violinist.

He had the gymnasium of students on their feet as he played popular music that they could relate too.

“When I do get an opportunity to come and perform for the kids it’s always a blessing. But coming to this school was a bit more gratifying. These kids are so talented man and their love for music was evident,” Escobar said.

Festival organizer Dr. Thaddeus Bell says the visit is called Music in Our Schools.

Each year the festival takes artists to area schools.

“We just wanted to expose some of our students to world class musicians and you never know you may have inspired the next musician to play a violin,” he said.

Escobar is one of several artists scheduled to play this year’s jazz festival.

They will be performing Friday night at the North Charleston Performing Arts center at 7 pm.

