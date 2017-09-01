Drivers get Labor Day construction break

Labor Day weekend travel may be easier in South Carolina as road construction projects will be temporarily suspended.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will be stopping road construction starting Friday at 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

While drivers may not see crews working on the roads, they may see narrow lanes and rough pavement in work zones.

Last Labor Day weekend, 11 people in South Carolina were killed in traffic crashes, per Highway Patrol. Law Enforcement will also be out on the road, keeping drivers safe during the unofficial start to summer.

