Police: Man charged after fight at football game leads to stabbing

North Charleston Police arrested a 40-year-old man they say admitted stabbing another man at a high school football game.

Rodney Washington faces a charge of attempted murder, according to an incident report.

Police officers working off duty at the Fort Dorchester junior varsity football team saw a large group of people running toward the front entrance yelling and screaming at approximately 7:10 p.m., an incident report states.

Police say the men involved in the fight were already separated when they got to the scene, but said both parties were trying to get at each other. Police say Washington had a pocket knife in his hand with the blade extended. Police ordered him to drop the knife several times before he complied, the report states.

The victim told police he got into an argument with Washington that turned into a fight during which Washington stabbed him.

Police say the victim had two lacerations, one on his abdomen and a second on his upper back.

Washington told police someone punched him and when he came to, he pulled out his pocket knife and began stabbing someone, and said so on camera, the report states.

Police later determined the victim is married to Washington's ex-wife.

Washington was being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

