Deputies: 15-year-old arrested for making pipe bomb

A 15-year old Summerville boy has been arrested for making a pipe bomb, deputies say.

The teen, whose identity was not released because of his age, has been charged with manufacturing an explosive device, according to Dorchester County Sheriff's Maj. Tony Phinney.

Dorchester County deputies say the bomb was discovered at a home on Lake View Drive on Aug. 19.

The suspect's mom told investigators she and the teen were moving their belongings to their new home when the boy discovered what appeared to be a homemade pipe bomb connected to a trip wire.

According to an incident report, the teenager yelled "run" and they both ran out of the house and called 911. The boy's mother told investigators she suspected her husband made the bomb because he has been angry about their pending divorce.

The 15-year-old told deputies the pipe bomb was duct taped to the left side of the doorway to the den of the house with a trip wire running about eight inches off the ground across the doorway.

Deputies set up a perimeter and notified nearby residents to stay in their homes.

They asked the teenager to make a drawing of the device so the bomb squad could remove and dispose of it.

According to the report, four days later the 15-year-old confessed that he made the bomb.

Phinney says he has been released to the custody of his family.

