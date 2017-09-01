Police arrest 16-year-old on gun charge

North Charleston Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on a weapons charge Thursday night.

The teen is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor. The identity of the boy was not released because of his age.

Special Assignment Team responded to a Read Street home on information that an underage teen was in possession of a firearm, Pryor said.

The homeowner gave consent to search the home and officers made contact with the teen in a rear bedroom, police say. In plain view next to the boy, officers located a handgun that was confirmed stolen in North Charleston, Pryor said.

The teen was being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

