FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 3-mile backup on I-26EB after vehicle fire

The man wounded Thursday night in a North Charleston shooting has died, police confirmed.More >>
The man wounded Thursday night in a North Charleston shooting has died, police confirmed.More >>
A 15-year old Summerville boy has been arrested for making a pipe bomb, deputies say.More >>
A 15-year old Summerville boy has been arrested for making a pipe bomb, deputies say.More >>
A Lowcountry man wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting has surrendered.More >>
A Lowcountry man wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting has surrendered.More >>
Deputies say a man who appeared to be a Good Samaritan stopping to help two men with a flat tire in Andrews Tuesday night ended up robbing them.More >>
Deputies say a man who appeared to be a Good Samaritan stopping to help two men with a flat tire in Andrews Tuesday night ended up robbing them.More >>
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials hope you'll be more likely to get caught wearing a life jacket thanks to a new loaner station unveiled Friday at Limehouse Boat Landing in Johns Island.More >>
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials hope you'll be more likely to get caught wearing a life jacket thanks to a new loaner station unveiled Friday at Limehouse Boat Landing in Johns Island.More >>