FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 3-mile backup on I-26EB after vehicle fire

A vehicle fire reported earlier Friday morning continues to cause a backup during the lunchtime commute.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is advising motorists to expect delays in connection with a car fire that blocked the right eastbound lane of I-26 at the Ridgeville exit.

Police remain on the scene and Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said authorities are working to move the vehicle with wreckers.

Motorists in the area are moving at an average speed of about 9 mph, according to the Highway Patrol.

Click here for a live traffic map.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.