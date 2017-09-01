I-26 eastbound lane reopens after 18-wheeler fire

State troopers were able to clear the right eastbound lane of I-26 near the Ridgeville Road exit hours after a trailer caught fire and later overturned in Dorchester County.

The scene was cleared just before 3 p.m., according to Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

The incident began during the morning commute with a reported vehicle fire that closed the right lane of the interstate near mile marker 187.

Overturned trailer on I-26E near mile marker 187. One lane closed, traffic affected. #chstrfc #CHSnews pic.twitter.com/ns4Dut2Xj6 — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) September 1, 2017

One of the trailer's tires caught fire shortly after 8 a.m. and the driver pulled into the emergency lane, Southern said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but Southern said the water used to put out the fire made the ground become unstable, causing the trailer to overturn.

The incident continued to back up traffic several miles for hours. All eastbound lanes were closed briefly as of approximately 2:20 p.m. as crews tried to get the tractor trailer uprighted, Southern said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol advised motorists to expect heavy delays as live traffic speeds dropped to approximately 9 mph.

The vehicle was carrying skinless fatback, Southern said.

