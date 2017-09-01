Deputies investigating Andrews armed robbery

Deputies say a man who appeared to be a Good Samaritan stopping to help two men with a flat tire in Andrews Tuesday night ended up robbing them.

Williamsburg County deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Highway 521 at approximately 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, according to Investigator Alex Edwards.

The victims, both from Orangeburg, said they were in the process of pumping air into a flat tire when a vehicle pulled up behind them. The victims said they thought it was someone coming to their aid, but said a man approached them, pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

The robber, described as having shoulder-length dreadlocks, fled the scene driving a Chevrolet vehicle headed toward the Salters area, Edwards said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-355-6381 ext. 4516.

