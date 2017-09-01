FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Concrete, sand spills close lanes in Mount Pleasant

One of the spills on Darryl Creek Boulevard. (Source: Mt. Pleasant Police)

Spills of concrete and shell sand closed lanes of two roads in Mount Pleasant Friday afternoon.

Mount Pleasant Police say the first spill happened on Darrell Creek Trail near Carolina Park Boulevard and has closed one lane. That spill involves shell sand.

The second spill happened on Highway 17 North at Belk Drive in front of Mount Pleasant Town Center and involves concrete spilled onto the roadway, police say. This spill was reported cleaned up just before 3 p.m., though police said traffic remained backed up in the area.

The 17N and Belk Dr spill has been cleared. Traffic is still heavy #mtpsc #chstrfc @MPPDRosier — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) September 1, 2017

Police are searching for the vehicle responsible for the spill.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Pleasant Police at 843-884-4176.

