N. Charleston fire units extinguish fire involving old vehicles

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Source: NCFD Source: NCFD
Source: NCFD Source: NCFD
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston fire units extinguished a fire involving several old vehicles at a scrap metal yard, according to Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Minick.

Units extinguished the fire at a scrap metal yard on Scott Street.

There were no reported injuries during the fire, Minick said.

