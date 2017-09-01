Horry Co. Fire: Search suspended for missing swimmer due to hazardous weather

Horry County Fire Rescue officials say they suspended a search for a missing swimmer after weather conditions became hazardous.

Shortly after noon, rescue officials responded to the 300 block of Waterside Drive for a swimmer in distress.

"A man on a sailboat saw the swimmer and asked if he needed help," Chief Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue said. "The man from the sailboat jumped into the water but was not able to get his hands on the swimmer."

Rescue boats and divers also responded to the scene as requested.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach police actively searched the area for several hours. Divers were in the water for approximately 45 minutes, Nugent said.

Officials suspended the search for the remainder of the day Friday and will resume Saturday weather permitting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

