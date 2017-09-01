Two Berkeley County fugitives found in West Virginia and Florida

Investigators say two Berkeley County fugitives were found and arrested in West Virginia and Florida.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cody Matthew Wroblewski of Bonneau was arrested on Wednesday in Lincoln County, West Virginia.

While 37-year-old Yedrick Graham of Jacksonville, Fla. was arrested on Monday.

According to BCSO officials, Wroblewski has been featured a number of times on local news as a most wanted individual and on the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Wroblewski's arrest stems from a warrant which was issued in June of 2014 for second-offense failure to register as a sex offender.

BCSO detectives say they received tips on Wroblewski by several callers.

"Based on the provided information, Wroblewski was located and taken into custody without incident," BCSO officials said."He will be housed in the Southwester Regional Jail in Logan, WV awaiting extradition back to South Carolina."

Graham's arrest is from a warrant that was issued in August 2002 for an armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

"Detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriffs office were able to obtain creditable information on the whereabouts of Graham," BCSO officials said."That information was provided to the U.S. Marshals Task force who located and arrested Graham with out incident."

Graham has been locked up at the Duval County Detention center awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

Detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force worked in conjunction with agencies in Duval County, Florida and LIncoln County, WV to arrest the two fugitives.

