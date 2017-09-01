Meal at Lowcountry restaurant leads to couple's arrest for counterfeit money, equipment

Investigators say a couple's meal at a Moncks Corner restaurant led to an investigation which uncovered equipment used to produce counterfeit money.

The Moncks Corner Police Department arrested Kayla Nichols of Surfside Beach and Bryan Lambert of Andrews.

The investigation began when officers responded to a restaurant on Highway 52 in the early morning hours of Aug. 30 ,2017 for a counterfeit bill that was used to pay for a meal.

According to police, the server was able to describe the suspects as a man and a woman who left the area on a motorcycle.

Officers located the motorcycle, which was determined to be stolen out of Surfside Beach, at a local motel parking lot.

"Through reviewing available video surveillance officers were able to determine that both Lambert and Nichols were complacent in passing the counterfeit bill," MCPD officials said.

In addition, investigators say during the investigation Lambert and Nichols were linked to several counterfeit bills passed at other businesses.

"Both were determined to be in a room at the motel," MCPD officials said."A search warrant was obtained and executed with the assistance of the Secret Service."

A report states authorities recovered a large amount of counterfeit bills of several denominations, a printer, a computer, and chemicals commonly associated with the manufacturing of counterfeit money.

"The Secret Service will be assisting in investigation to determine if this case is linked to other areas of the state," MCPD officials said."Chief Rick Ollic would like to thank the United States Secret Service for partnering with our agency in this investigation."

Nichols and Lambert were locked up at the Hill-Finklea Detention center.

Nichols was charged with four counts of forgery, obstruction of justice, malicious injury to real property and drug paraphernalia. She was given a $96,375 bond.

Lambert was charged with two counts of forgery, possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious injury to real property and drug paraphernalia. He was given a $72, 25 bond.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.