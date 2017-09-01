Former CofC head coach Wojcik now an assistant at ECU

Doug Wojcik, a veteran college basketball coach with more than 25 years of experience, has been named assistant men's basketball coach at ECU announced head coach Jeff Lebo Friday. Wojcik most recently served as the special assistant to Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few during the 2015-16 season, helping the Bulldogs win their fourth-straight West Coast Conference title and earn their 18th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.



"We are thrilled to add Doug Wojcik to our ECU coaching staff," Lebo said. "Doug is an exceptional, veteran basketball coach who has successfully coached at every level during his distinguished 25-year career."



Wojcik joins the Pirates after previously holding head coaching duties at the University of Tulsa (2005-12) and the College of Charleston (2012-14) where he compiled a career record of 178-121 over nine seasons and led four teams into postseason play.



During his seven seasons at Tulsa, Wojcik posted four consecutive 20-win seasons, advanced to consecutive Conference USA tournament championship games in 2008 and 2009, won the inaugural College Basketball Invitational (CBI) title in 2008 and received two NIT bids in 2009 and 2010. He is the all-time winningest head coach in Tulsa history with 140 victories and averaged 20 wins per season with the Golden Hurricane.



Following his tenure at Tulsa, Wojcik served as head coach at the College of Charleston for two seasons, where he led his team to the Southern Conference tournament championship game and CBI appearance during his first season and a two-year overall record of 38-29.



Wojcik spent 15 years as an assistant coach at the U.S. Naval Academy, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Michigan State, helping seven teams reach the NCAA Tournament. Prior to taking over at Tulsa, he spent two seasons at Michigan State under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo and helped lead the Spartans to the 2005 Final Four.



Before his stint in East Lansing, Wojcik spent three years at North Carolina from 2000 to 2003. The Tar Heels were ranked No. 1 during his first season on the bench and claimed a share of the ACC regular season championship. He assisted UNC in landing recruiting classes ranked second in the nation in 2001 and 2002.



Prior to North Carolina, Wojcik was an assistant for one season at Notre Dame, where the Fighting Irish posted a 22-15 overall record and earned a spot in the NIT championship game.



He helped recruit six McDonald's All-Americans, four of whom were first round NBA Draft picks, during his tenure in Chapel Hill and South Bend. Wojcik has coached or recruited nearly two dozen NBA players, developing eight first round draft picks.



Wojcik began his coaching career in 1990-91 as an assistant at his alma mater, Navy, and during his nine-year stay helped the Midshipmen reach the NCAA Tournament three times in 1994, 1997 and 1998. He was on active duty during the first two seasons, then became a full-time assistant coach under new head coach Don DeVoe in 1992.



A three-year starter and team captain at the U.S. Naval Academy, Wojcik led the Mids to three consecutive Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) titles and NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight trip in 1986, with a combined record of 82-17 during that span. He was named to the CAA's Silver Anniversary Team.



A 1987 graduate with a bachelor's degree in physical science, Wojcik was commissioned as a Naval Officer and attended Surface Warfare Officer School in Newport, R.I. He was assigned to the USS W.S. Sims out of Mayport, Fla., where he served as First Lieutenant and Engineering Officer for two years prior to beginning his coaching career.



A native of Wheeling, W.Va., Wojcik played high school basketball for legendary Xavier and Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser. He and his wife, Lael, have two sons, Paxson and Denham.



