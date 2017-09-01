TAKE A STAND: DirecTV Extension

This is an update for our local DirecTV subscribers.

I am pleased to let you know Live 5’s carriage agreement with DirecTV has been temporarily extended, meaning you will continue to receive this station through Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Our local commitment is all about putting the needs of our community first.

As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the power and responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need. Raycom Media teams in and around the affected region are providing vital local news coverage on every screen. And stations across our group are raising funds and awareness for relief efforts that will help the people in Texas and Louisiana recover and rebuild. In fact, thanks to generous viewers across the country, Raycom Media stations have already raised more than a half million dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief.

And a lot of that has come from right here in the Lowcountry. Live 5 partnered with the American Red Cross to raise money for storm victims on the Gulf Coast. The Lowcountry opened their hearts and donated more than $100,000 in just eight hours. That’s amazing and we thank you so much.

We are also devoting airtime to public service announcements and news stories to help make sure the storm victims get the help they need.

That’s why Raycom Media offered an extension to DirecTV and we’re pleased they understood the importance of our local commitment and accepted.

Please continue to keep those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in your thoughts and prayers.

