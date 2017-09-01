FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Several Lowcountry counties under Severe T-Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Jasper counties.

The weather warning for Charleston and Dorchester counties will be in effect until 5:45 p.m. The weather warning for Effingham, Beaufort, Colleton, and Jasper counties will be in effect until 6:15 p.m.

As of 5:00 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located eight miles east of Walterboro, moving northeast at 25 miles per hour.

Sixty miles per hour wind gusts and penny size hail can be expected, according to The National Weather Service. The main threat from any storms will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

Locations that could be possibly impacted include Bellinger Hill area, Bluffton, Beaufort, Clarendon, Hardeeville, Hilton Head Island, Jasper, North Charleston, Port Royal, Summerville, Slands Bridge, Givhans Ferry State Park, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Cottageville and Givhans.

To track storms in your area, visit http://www.live5news.com/category/202682/new-interactive-radar?clienttype=generic.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

