TAKE A STAND: Low Country Jazz Festival

By Dan Cates, Vice President and General Manager
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The ninth annual Low Country Jazz Festival is this weekend. Great music, great fun, but also a great cause.

The festival is the primary fundraiser for Closing the Gap in Healthcare, a non-profit founded by Dr. Thaddeus Bell. 

Bell’s group has provided more than $300,00 to fund grants to help African-American students pursuing health degrees at MUSC.

The Low Country Jazz Festival is this weekend at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.  It’s a great cause that deserves our support. 

