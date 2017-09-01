State of SC approves 99-year lease for Patriot's Point development project

The man wounded Thursday night in a North Charleston shooting has died, police confirmed.More >>
The man wounded Thursday night in a North Charleston shooting has died, police confirmed.More >>
A 15-year old Summerville boy has been arrested for making a pipe bomb, deputies say.More >>
A 15-year old Summerville boy has been arrested for making a pipe bomb, deputies say.More >>
A Lowcountry man wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting has surrendered.More >>
A Lowcountry man wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting has surrendered.More >>
Patriot’s Point is home to some of Charleston’s greatest pieces of history.More >>
Patriot’s Point is home to some of Charleston’s greatest pieces of history.More >>
Labor Day weekend in the Lowcountry means traditional jazz and shag festivals, plus football and fishing to welcome September.More >>
Labor Day weekend in the Lowcountry means traditional jazz and shag festivals, plus football and fishing to welcome September.More >>