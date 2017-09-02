RiverDogs fall 1-0 at Augusta

The RiverDogs allowed a double steal in the fifth inning that gave the GreenJackets the only run of the ball game as Charleston snapped their season-high tying five-game winning streak to Augusta 1-0 on Friday night at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

Despite the loss one night after clinching the second-half, the RiverDogs (75-61, 41-25) pitching staff struck out eight Augusta (53-79, 30-37) batters to increase their SAL leading total to 1,233 with three games left, putting them 15 shy their all-time franchise record set last year (1,248).

Southpaw Phillip Diehl came in relief of starter Nick Nelson (3-12) and worked the final 3 2/3 innings, blanking the GreenJackets while recording three strikeouts and two walks.

Right fielder Isiah Gilliam had two of the RiverDogs three hits, finishing the contest 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk.

Tyler Brown led off the fifth for Augusta with a single, and advanced to third from a sac bunt and a single from left fielder Jean Angomas. With Sandro Fabian at the plate, a ball in the dirt skipped away from catcher Ryan Lidge and Brown broke for home to give Augusta a 1-0 lead despite some early baserunning blunders. Angomas finished the game going 4-for-4 with three singles and a double.

Nelson took the lost after lasting just 4 1/3 innings allowing the one run while striking out five and walking four.

Augusta starter Raffi Vizcaino (5-7) worked six scoreless frames, allowing just two hits and three strikeouts.



