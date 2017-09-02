Hundreds without power around Charleston County

Quantcast

By Justin Brickler, Producer
(Source: AP Stock Graphics) (Source: AP Stock Graphics)
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

SCE&G is reporting that hundreds around Charleston County are without power. 

Right now, 2,007 customers are without power. 

More than 400 outages are being reported along Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant. It's expected power will be restored by 7 a.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

