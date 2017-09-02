Less than 1,000 now without power around Charleston County

SCE&G is reporting that hundreds around Charleston County are without power. Right now, 2,007 customers are without power. More than 400 outages are being reported along Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant. It's expected power will be restored by 7 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back for details.More >>
Cane Bay wins the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
Hurricane Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 3 hurricane Friday night.More >>
Officers say a North Charleston High School student was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg after a teacher heard a 'pop' sound inside a classroom.More >>
