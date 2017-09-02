Emergency Crews respond to car crash on Johns Island

Quantcast

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Source: AP
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are responding to a car crash on Johns Island, according to Charleston County dispatchers. 

The reported crash is happening along 2500 Bohicket Road. The report went out at 5 a.m. 

Charleston County Sheriff's Deputies and Charleston County EMS are responding to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

