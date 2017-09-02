N. Charleston student cleared from hospital after gun discharged in classroom, faces charges

The North Charleston student who was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg has been cleared from MUSC and now faces charges.

Jonathan Howard, 17, was lodged at Charleston County Detention Center on charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

The North Charleston Police Department says officers responded to the school shortly after 1 p.m. for an incident that took place in a classroom.

Officers say a teacher told them that they heard a "pop" sound coming from inside of the classroom and began to walk around the room to determine what the sound may have been.

A report by NCPD states at that time, the teacher smelled the odor of what was believed to be gun powder and instructed students to exit the classroom.

According to police, moments later a male student was seen walking down East Montague Avenue and was approached by officers and detained.

"At that point, officers discovered the student was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg," said NCPD spokesman Spencer Pryor. "Emergency officials examined the wound and determined that it was consistent with being self-inflicted."

A handgun was discovered in a parking lot near the school when officers were conducting a search.

