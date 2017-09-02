Three Lowcountry men load tractor trailer with donations, head to Texas

Three men Lowcountry men packed a tractor trailer with donations to send off to Texas.

Parker Ford, Jimmy Hortman, and Carl Owens will help set up a distribution hub to local shelters.

They are heading to Rockport, Texas with the donations.

There were drop off locations established in Charleston at Hanckel Marine, Ameris Bank, Park West Crossfit, Atlantic Game and Tackle and Haddrells Point Tackle. In Murrells Inlet, there were drop offs at Palmetto Dentistry, along with several school locations.

The men put a message out on social media asking for donations and in just 48 hours they have been given enough to fill about two 20-foot trailers to help out victims of Hurricane Harvey.

