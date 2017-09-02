Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Two left lanes blocked on Ravenel bridge so - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Two left lanes blocked on Ravenel bridge southbound after collision with injuries

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Two left lanes southbound are blocked on the Arthur Ravenel bridge after a collision with injuries, according to Mt. Pleasant police.

The collision occurred just before 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly