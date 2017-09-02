Lowcountry second graders raise money at lemonade stand to help Harvey victims

When life gives you lemons, you help out Harvey victims.

That's how a few second graders in Mount Pleasant are raising funds to help those in need.

A group of second graders from Ashley Hall put on their entrepreneurial hats today.

Sales were steady Saturday afternoon, the group of about a dozen girls sold lemonade and cookies, brownies, even baklava.

Every dollar the girls make is being donated to the Houston Food Bank. As of noon on Saturday, they had raised nearly $400. That was after only two of the four hours they spend out there.

Some kids from the class who couldn't make it to the sale today said they still want to help by donating more in class on Tuesday.

