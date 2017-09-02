RiverDogs Offense Struggles in Game Two Loss in Augusta

Charleston surrendered a two-run inning that broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth as the RiverDogs fell to Augusta 5-1 in game two at Lake Olmstead Stadium on Saturday night. The RiverDogs have now dropped five out of their last six games against the GreenJackets, and the first two games of their road series after wrapping up a playoff spot on Thursday night.

Despite the loss, the second-half champ Charleston (75-62, 41-26) pitching staff struck out eight Augusta (54-80, 31-37) batters to add to their league-leading total of 1,241 which is now eight shy of setting a new franchise record with two games remaining in the regular season. The RiverDogs have now scored just one run in 18 innings against Augusta pitching in the series.

In his second game returning from the disabled list, left fielder Carlos Vidal went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and a run scored to lead the offense from the top of the lineup.

Designated hitter Shawon Dunston Jr. broke the tie in the fifth with a solo shot to right field that made it 2-1 Augusta. The GreenJackets added insurance following the homer as right fielder Jean Angomas continued his tear against RiverDogs pitching with a double to right, then scored on an RBI single from Vizcaino. Angomas has gone 7-for-9 in the series with two doubles.

Charleston got on the board first jumping on Augusta starter Yordy Cabrera (2-3) for their only run. Vidal led off the game with a single then advanced up to second as shortstop Diego Castillo sacrificed him over with a bunt. Designated hitter Brandon Wagner singled to right putting runners at the corners. First baseman Dermis Garcia gave the RiverDogs the early lead with a sacrifice fly that scored Vidal.

Augusta tied it in the second inning. First baseman Jose Vizcaino, Jr. led off the frame with a single then after getting the next two outs, Rony Garcia (2-3) surrendered back-to-back hits to third baseman Michael Bernal and catcher Adam Sonabend that tied the ballgame at one apiece.

The GreenJackets added to their 3-1 lead again in the seventh and eighth as Angomas got in on more action with his third hit of the night, a single to lead off the frame. Vizcaino doubled to drive in Angomas for Augusta’s fourth run of the ball game. Dunston Jr. hit an RBI single making it 5-1 to wrap up the scoring in the eighth inning.

Cabrera was excellent for the GreenJackets, going seven innings allowing just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts while earning his second win of the season. Dunston and Vizcaino combined to drive in four of Augusta’s five runs on the night.

Garcia suffered his third loss going just five innings while surrendering eight hits that led to three runs. Braden Bristo and Garrett Mundell came in relief of Garcia and each allowed one run combining for five hits and five strikeouts.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs play game three of the series against Augusta Sunday evening at 5:05. Charleston will send right-hander Alexander Vargas (1-3, 3.61) to face Augusta’s righty Stephen Woods, Jr. (6-7, 3.06). The game can be tuned into on “The Big Talker” WTMA 1250 AM and online with streaming audio via riverdogs.com and the RiverDogs’ TuneIn Radio app station.