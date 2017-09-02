Shelby Rogers falls in US Open 3rd round

American Shelby Rogers' marathon run at the U.S. Open has ended in the third round.



Rogers, two days after winning the longest women's singles match in U.S. Open history, lost to No. 4-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-4, 7-5. On match point, Svitolina hit a thunderous forehand that hit the net cord and dribbled over for a winner.



Svitolina, one of three players left in the women's draw with a chance to leave Flushing Meadows at No. 1, next faces the winner of the Saturday night match between No. 15 seed Madison Keys and No. 17 Elena Vesnina.



Thursday, Rogers outlasted No. 25-seeded Daria Gavrilova 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-6 (5) in 3 hours, 33 minutes.

