Bulldogs Handle Newberry in Opener, 31-14

Citadel running back Cam Jackson’s 74-yard touchdown run in the third quarter broke open a one-score game and lifted the Bulldogs to a 31-14 win over Newberry on Saturday night in the season opener.

The Citadel (1-0) controlled the first half, but led only 14-7 at the break. Newberry threatened to tie the game in the third before Jackson took a pitch from quarterback Dominique Allen and raced up the left sideline to put the game out of reach behind a Bulldog defense that allowed only 42 yards in the opening half.

The Bulldogs rushed for 374 yards and had 454 yards of offense in the win. Newberry had only 276 yards of total offense and was under 250 until the final drive.

The Bulldogs host Presbyterian next Saturday night at Johnson Hagood Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.