Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/2)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a walk in a 5-1 win over Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .261 with 20 HR's and 53 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a walk and 2 K's in a 7-2 win over Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .286 with 36 HR's and 84 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Came in as a defensive replacement in a 3-2 win over Milwaukee. The Stratford alum is batting .238 with 9 HR's and 49 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 5-0 loss to Pittsburgh. The Beaufort alum is 4-3 with 1 hold, a 5.95 ERA and 60 K's in 56 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 2-5 with a double (29) and a run scored in a 4-3 loss to Chattanooga. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .248 with 7 HR's and 42 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Game PPD. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 2 saves, a 0.00 ERA and 9 K's in 9.2 innings. He's 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 1-4 with a stolen base (5) and 2 runs scored in an 8-3 win over Salem-Keiser. The Goose Creek alum is batting .181 with a HR and 8 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch vs AZL Mariners. The Hanahan alum is 0-3 with an 7.12 ERA and 23 K's in 30.1 innings.