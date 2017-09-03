Texas holds 'National Day of Prayer' for those affected by Hurricane Harvey

Sunday marked a National Day of Prayer in Texas for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The storm's now estimated to have caused up to 180 billion dollars in damage and it's blamed for at least 44 deaths.

Voices of praise rose up from churches around the Houston area Sunday.

"We come to you with aching hearts searching for healing and hope that only you can provide," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

Abbott estimates the damage from Hurricane Harvey could total 180 billion dollars - more costly than hurricanes Katrina or Sandy.

In newly-dry parts of Houston, residents are pulling their belongings outside so they can air out.

There have been reports of scavengers, so some homeowners have left messages that this is not trash.

At least a thousand people remain in shelters.

NFL star J.J. Watt was out with his Houston Texans teammates Sunday, handing out 10 semi-trucks worth of relief supplies. He alone has raised more than 17 million dollars for Harvey victims.

Congress returns to Washington this week and members will be asked to consider the money President Trump has requested for Harvey aid.

