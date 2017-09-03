Deputies: Suspect shot after attempted burglary in Ladson

Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Ladson Sunday evening, dispatch confirms.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Elderwood Drive in the Woodside Subdivision.

A man forced his way into a residence and was shot by an occupant of the home, according to initial reports by deputies.

The suspect was transported to Trident Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the upper body.

"This is an active criminal investigation. No arrest has been made in this investigation." Major Eric Watson with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were seen taping off a portion of the road on Elderwood Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

