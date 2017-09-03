RiverDogs score four in the ninth, top GreenJackets 6-2

Third baseman Vince Conde clubbed a solo shot to left field to break up a scoreless game in the sixth and designated hitter Angel Aguilar smoked a two-run shot in the ninth to power the RiverDogs to a 6-2 victory over the GreenJackets on Sunday evening at Lake Olmstead Stadium. The victory matches Charleston’s 76-win season from last year heading into Monday night’s regular-season finale.

Both Conde’s and Aguilar’s homers came at perfect times. Conde’s was his first of the season with Charleston and broke up a scoreless game in the sixth. Aguilar’s was his third of the season and gave the RiverDogs extra insurance in the ninth after Augusta (54-80, 31-38) trimmed the lead to one in the eighth. Charleston collected 11 of their 13 hits over the final four innings starting with Conde’s long ball.

Shortstop Diego Castillo went 3-for-3 while reaching base in five of six plate appearances from the top of the lineup.

With five punch outs by the Charleston (76-62, 41-26) pitching staff, the RiverDogs are now two strikeouts shy of their franchise record previously set in 2016.

Leading 1-0, Charleston added insurance in the seventh as third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera and right fielder Isiah Gilliam hit back-to-back singles then center fielder Dom Thompson-Williams also singled making it 2-0 RiverDogs.

The GreenJackets got on the board in the eighth as a fly ball to center field was dropped by Thompson-Williams allowing second baseman Tyler Brown to score making 2-1.

Gilliam hit his fourth triple of the season in the ninth adding extra insurance as he brought in Wagner following a lead-off single then Aguilar hit his two-run blast to give the RiverDogs a 5-1 lead. Castillo made it 6-1 with a two-out RBI single.

Right fielder Sandor Fabian lined a solo shot in the ninth inning for Augusta’s second and final run of the game.

RiverDog starter Alexander Vargas (2-3) was electric through six innings of work. The Dominican native allowed just three hits and no runs while striking out three GreenJackets for his second win of the season since joining the RiverDogs on July 17. Chase Hodson and Matt Wivinis worked the last three frames and combined for two runs on two hits. Wivinis recorded his fifth save of the season working a one-run ninth.

Stephen Woods, Jr. was wild against Charleston hitting but escaped five innings of work without allowing a run despite surrendering five walks and just two hits. Hengerber Medina (0-1) took the loss after allowing single tallies in the sixth and seventh.



