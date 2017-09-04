Quantcast

N. Charleston Police investigate reported early-morning shooting - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

N. Charleston Police investigate reported early-morning shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Police responded early Monday morning to investigate a possible shooting in a North Charleston neighborhood.

Charleston County dispatchers say police responded to the 2100 block of Spoleto Lane in the Otranto Club Villas community.

Police blocked off a portion of the area with crime scene tape.

The call for the incident came in at 3:04 a.m.

EMS also responded. An NCPD Forensics unit was also on the scene.

There has been no official word from police so far on whether anyone was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

