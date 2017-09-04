N. Charleston Police investigate reported early-morning shooting

Police responded early Monday morning to investigate a possible shooting in a North Charleston neighborhood.

Charleston County dispatchers say police responded to the 2100 block of Spoleto Lane in the Otranto Club Villas community.

Police blocked off a portion of the area with crime scene tape.

The call for the incident came in at 3:04 a.m.

EMS also responded. An NCPD Forensics unit was also on the scene.

NCPD investigating a reported shooting in the Otranto Club Villas neighborhood. I've reached out to police for more information. pic.twitter.com/9u62jSKfoY — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) September 4, 2017

There has been no official word from police so far on whether anyone was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

