One person dead, suspect arrested following N. Charleston shooting

One person is dead and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department says Jeremy Louis Woods has been charged in connection with the shooting.

His arrest stems from an incident at 6 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to the 2000 block of Spoleto Lane for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to NCPD officials, the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released by the coroner's office.

Police had blocked off a portion of the area with crime scene tape as officers investigated the scene.

The call for the incident came in at 3:04 a.m.

EMS also responded. An NCPD Forensics unit was also on the scene.

NCPD investigating a reported shooting in the Otranto Club Villas neighborhood. I've reached out to police for more information. pic.twitter.com/9u62jSKfoY — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) September 4, 2017

