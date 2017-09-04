Quantcast

One person dead, suspect arrested following N. Charleston shooti

breaking

One person dead, suspect arrested following N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

One person is dead and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting in North Charleston. 

The North Charleston Police Department says Jeremy Louis Woods has been charged in connection with the shooting. 

His arrest stems from an incident at 6 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to the 2000 block of Spoleto Lane for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. 

According to NCPD officials, the victim later succumbed to his injuries. 

The victim's identity has not been released by the coroner's office. 

Police had blocked off a portion of the area with crime scene tape as officers investigated the scene. 

The call for the incident came in at 3:04 a.m.

EMS also responded. An NCPD Forensics unit was also on the scene.

