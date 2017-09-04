One person dead, suspect arrested following N. Charleston shooting

Hurricane Irma strengthened slightly in the Atlantic as it moves west-southwest toward the Leeward Islands.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened slightly in the Atlantic as it moves west-southwest toward the Leeward Islands.More >>
One person is dead and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting in North Charleston.More >>
One person is dead and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting in North Charleston.More >>
Berkeley County deputies say a robocall asking for donations to improve technology at schools is a scam.More >>
Berkeley County deputies say a robocall asking for donations to improve technology at schools is a scam.More >>
Charleston County deputies are investigating a reported shooting that took place in Ladson Sunday evening, dispatch confirms.More >>
Charleston County deputies are investigating a reported shooting that took place in Ladson Sunday evening, dispatch confirms.More >>
Sunday marked a National Day of Prayer in Texas for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Sunday marked a National Day of Prayer in Texas for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>