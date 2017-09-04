Police investigating reported early-morning shooting

North Charleston Police are investigating a possible early-morning shooting.

Charleston County dispatchers say police responded to the 2100 block of Spoleto Lane. That is in the Otranto Club Villas neighborhood.

Police blocked off a portion of the area with crime scene tape.

The call for the incident came in at 3:04 a.m.

EMS also responded. An NCPD Forensics unit was also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.