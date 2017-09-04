Deputies warn of phone scam pretending to represent Berkeley Co. schools

Berkeley County deputies say a robocall asking for donations to improve technology at county schools is a scam.

The calls come from a number that shows on Caller ID readouts as "blocked," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

"This is not an authorized [Berkeley County School District] call and did not come from the district or schools," the post states.

One of the department's own deputies received one of the robocalls, the post states.

Deputies say the district does not solicit funding by phone and says anyone who receives requests for donations or fundraisers should call the school or the district office to verify that it is legitimate.

