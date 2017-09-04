Coastal Carolina’s Osharmar Abercrombie Earns Sun Belt Honor

Coastal Carolina senior running back Osharmar Abercrombie was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his effort in leading the Chanticleers to a season-opening 38-28 win versus UMass – CCU’s first win as an NCAA FBS program.

Abercrombie (Greenwood, S.C./Emerald HS) rushed for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns. The effort was his second career 100-yard game and ranks 19th on the CCU single-game list. He averaged an impressive 8.8 yards on his 17 attempts and was not stopped behind the line of scrimmage once.

On the final drive of the first half, Abercrombie had a 17-yard run, followed by a four-yard touchdown run to give CCU a 21-14 lead at intermission.

After UMass scored on its opening drive of the second half to tie the game at 21-21, Abercrombie helped Coastal scored 17 unanswered points to secure the win. He had eight rushes for 91 yards in the second half alone. His biggest contribution came midway through the fourth quarter. With Coastal up 10 (31-21), Abercrombie broke free for a 45-yard run. Later in the drive, he converted a 4th-and-1 before scoring on the next play from one-yard out to put the game out of reach.

Coastal Carolina will have a bye this Saturday (Sept. 9) and return to action the following Sept. 16 at UAB.