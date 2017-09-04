Fake Hurricane Irma forecasts circulating on social media

Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane as it continues moving west.More >>
There are fake Hurricane Irma forecasts going viral on social media.More >>
One person is dead and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting in North Charleston.More >>
Berkeley County deputies say a robocall asking for donations to improve technology at schools is a scam.More >>
Charleston County deputies are investigating a reported shooting that took place in Ladson Sunday evening, dispatch confirms.More >>
