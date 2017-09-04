Quantcast

Crews extinguish RV fire on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have extinguished an RV fire on James Island Monday afternoon. 

The incident was in the area of the 1600 block of Westridge Circle. 

The emergency call came in at 4:11 p.m.

Emergency officials had earlier reported that it was a mobile home fire. 

