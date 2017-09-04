Crews extinguish RV fire on James Island

Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane as it continues moving west.More >>
Tuesday is the primary election for District 113 in the statehouse, which means people living in Charleston and Dorchester counties will have the chance to vote to fill a vacant statehouse seat.More >>
Emergency crews have extinguished an RV fire on James Island Monday afternoon.More >>
There are fake Hurricane Irma forecasts going viral on social media.More >>
One person is dead and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting in North Charleston.More >>
