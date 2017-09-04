Candidates prepare for Statehouse District 113 election

Tuesday is the primary election for District 113 in the statehouse, which means people living in Charleston and Dorchester counties will have the chance to vote to fill a vacant statehouse seat.

This is a special election because it’s being held to fill an open spot left by Democrat Seth Whipper.

He resigned his seat after more than 20 years to become a magistrate judge.

Rouzy Vafaie is one of the people running. He’s focused on boosting the economy.

“High tech jobs, and defense software, artificial intelligence,” said Vafaie. “I want to bring these companies to district 113 and to South Carolina.”

Vafaie is running as a Republican.

He faces Theron Sandy II, the only other Republican candidate.

“My experience as an attorney, as a small business owner, as a job creator and as a devoted husband and father gives me the experience needed to represent this district,” said Sandy.

Sandy also says he’ll donate all of his statehouse salary to education groups and nonprofits.

Three democrats are also running for the seat, including Angela Hanyak.

“I want to be the kind of representative who people can call whenever they have an issue,” said Hanyak.

Hanyak is focusing her platform on increasing access to early childhood education, making trade schools free and reforming detention centers.

Marvin Pendarvis is also running as a democrat.

“As a native son of this area, I understand the issues, I understand the people, the culture and some of the things that are effecting the people here,” said Pendarvis.

He says his experience will help him close the funding gap and create safer neighborhoods.

The final democratic candidate, Chris Collins, is a pastor and local businessman in North Charleston.

“I’m hoping for the opportunity to go and increase funding for education and to increase minimum wages,” said Collins.

Polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If there is a runoff, it will be held on Sept. 19th.

The house 113 election will fall on Nov. 7.

