Preparations underway in the chance Irma has Lowcountry impacts

Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
There are fake Hurricane Irma forecasts going viral on social media.More >>
Lowcountry stores are beginning to stock up on supplies to meet the high demand coming in the wake of a possible Hurricane Irma impact.More >>
Tuesday is the primary election for District 113 in the statehouse, which means people living in Charleston and Dorchester counties will have the chance to vote to fill a vacant statehouse seat.More >>
Emergency crews have extinguished an RV fire on James Island Monday afternoon.More >>
