Preparations underway in the chance Irma has Lowcountry impacts

Lowcountry stores are beginning to stock up on supplies to meet the high demand coming in the wake of a possible Hurricane Irma impact.

“I’m just getting prepared for it," Lester Mazyck said after picking up storm supplies."I can’t underestimate this one that’s out there.”

“The last storm that came through, which was Mathew, we did not take it that serious," said Mazyck."But now that we have advanced warning, I’m really getting prepared this time. That’s why I’m starting so early."

Stores are also feeling the demand with many of them out of generators.

“Lowes, Home Depot, Sam’s, Walmart, just out of stock," said one Summerville man looking for a generator."Nobody had them in. They’re all on back order."

West Ashley Hardware had a steady stream of customers on Monday looking to get just that, a generator.

With such high demand, the store sent in an emergency order on Monday to make sure the community would be ready and the demand for the supplies

could be met.

“We all are praying that this doesn’t happen and it goes out to the Atlantic Ocean and doesn’t affect anybody," said West Ashley Hardware owner Waylon Cain."But I’ve always believed if you fail to prepare you’re preparing to fail. We’ll have the stock here anyway. May as well load and help out as many people as possible in the community.”

Cain said he hasn’t seen anyone running frantic around the store, but is seeing people checking their drawers and coming to get what they need.

Hardware and home stores have been filling the demand of generators and supplies in Texas, but they’re now trying to get them in here as well.

With all that has happened in Texas following Harvey, that also have more people getting prepared and keeping a close eye on Irma.

“After what happened in Texas we’re not taking any chances at all," Macyzk said."We were here through Hugo, and we don’t want to take another chance on anything."

“We do feel there is a huge place for us in for the community to make sure they have the products and everything they need," Cain said."Even if it may not come here, it’s better safe than sorry."

Cain’s store is making sure all the emergency ordered supplies comes in on Wednesday, to make sure everyone has what they need just in case.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.