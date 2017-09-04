RiverDogs close out regular season with 8-2 loss

Charleston’s pitching staff fanned six batters to set the new franchise record of 1,252 strikeouts, surpassing the benchmark set in 2016 as the playoff-bound RiverDogs fell to the GreenJackets 8-2 in the regular season finale on Monday night at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

Right fielder Isiah Gilliam clubbed his team leading 15th homer of the season to get the RiverDogs (76-63, 42-27) on the board in the fifth inning, cutting the GreenJacket (55-80, 32-38) lead to 5-1. Catcher Ryan Lidge went 3-for-3 with three singles and a walk as he finished the regular season hitting .383 (18-for-47) in 16 games with the RiverDogs.

Charleston’s starter Nick Green (8-9) took the loss for Charleston, yielding the lead in the second inning. First baseman Jose Vizcaino, left fielder Jacob Heyward and third baseman Michael Bernal all hit singles to start the frame and open the scoring. Center fielder Ashford Fulmer grounded into a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0.

The GreenJackets plated three more in the fifth from a two-run homer by catcher Skyler Ewing and an RBI single from third baseman Michael Bernal, making it 5-0.

Augusta added their final tallies in the sixth and eighth innings. Three doubles were hit in the sixth by Fulmer, right fielder Sandro Fabian and Ewing, plating two more runs to make it a 7-1 lead. Fabian and Vizcaino combined for more insurance in the eighth as Fabian scored from an RBI single by Vizcaino for the GreenJackets eighth run of the game. Both Fabian and Vizcaino combined for seven of Augusta’s 14 hits, going 7-10 from the plate with two RBI and four runs-scored.

Third baseman Dermis Garcia brought in one more for the RiverDogs in the eighth with an RBI single that platted Gilliam from second, capping off the RiverDogs scoring.

Christian Morris came in for relief and allowed one run on two hits through 1 1/3 innings of work with two strikeouts to add to the record-setting total.

D.J. Myers (3-8) received his third win of the season, going six innings while allowing just one run on four hits with four punch outs.

Upcoming

With the regular season wrapped up, the RiverDogs have advanced to the playoffs and will face the Greenville Drive starting a three-game series on Wednesday September 6 at 7:05. Toeing the rubber for Charleston in game one is their ace, Freicer Perez (10-3, 2.84). Greenville will have southpaw Darwinzon Hernandez (4-5, 4.01) take the hill for the Drive.



-per Charleston RiverDogs