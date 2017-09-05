Police looking for suspects in Georgetown shooting

Georgetown Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting near Ming'z Bar on Merriman Road.

The call came in at 1:46 a.m.Sept 5 and officers learned a man was shot and taken to an area hospital, according to a Georgetown Police press release.

Police say warrants are being secured for the arrest of Khrystopher "Cross" Harrison of Georgetown.

Investigators are also looking for Harrison's brother Khryshard Harrison.

The suspects are believed to be in the Georgetown or Myrtle Beach area.

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information about this shooting or the location of the Harrisons, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372, the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or by dialing 911.

