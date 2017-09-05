St. John's Hammond named Live 5 Player of the Week

St. John's running back Jalen Hammond has been named the Live 5 Five Star Player of the Week for Week 2 it was announced on Monday night.

Hammond put up huge numbers in the Islanders win over Bishop England on Friday night. He rushed for 311 yards on the ground, added 27 yards receiving and scored the game winning touchdown in the 14-13 victory.

He joins the Bishop England offense (Week 0) and Baptist Hill quarterback Corey Fields (Week 1) as player of the week winners this season.

St. John's will try to get to 4-0 this week when they host North Charleston on Friday night.