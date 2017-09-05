Shoppers flock to stores for water, gas while keeping eye on Irma

Shoppers flocked to stores Tuesday for water and gas while keeping an eye on Hurricane Irma.

There were lines of cars all the way out to the street to get gas at the Costco in West Ashley.

Some folks filled up multiple vehicles and gas cans.

Shoppers were seen coming out of the store with multiple cases of water.

Many said they don't want to wait until the last minute if the storm heads towards to the Lowcountry.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.