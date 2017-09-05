Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office offering classes on workplace violence

Your job can be tiring, stressful and tense. Sometimes that tension escalates.

It’s a reason the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Training Force USA, is offering three one-day classes for restaurants and businesses in Charleston to learn about workplace violence.

Violence in the workplace can strike anywhere at any time and no one is immune.

The key points are education, prevention, protection and response in dealing with things from a verbal threat to an active shooter.

Step one is to develop a crisis response plan.

Officials say you must plan for the worst and hope for the best.

Essential components of a crisis plan includes:

Team Members – roles and responsibilities

Contact List – police, fire, rescue, etc.

Analysis of Threat – internal and external

Scenarios for Realistic Readiness

Prevention Activities

Evacuation Procedures

Response and Communication

Recovery Procedure

Media Contact and Procedures

Training and Documentation



According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, 18,000 workers are assaulted in the workplace weekly.

The FBI defines workplace violence as actions or words that endanger or harm another employee or result in other employees having a reasonable belief that they are in danger.

Such actions include verbal or physical harassment, verbal or physical threats, assaults or other violence and any other behavior that causes others to feel unsafe.

Officials say all employees should know how and where to report violent acts, behaviors or threats of violence.

You should encourage employees to report and establish avenues of communication so they can do so without fear of reprisal or criticism.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office located at 3691 Leeds Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405 is providing three one-day classes scheduled for Tuesday, September 5th, Wednesday, September 6th, and Thursday, September 7th. Restaurant employees, business owners, managers, human

resource professionals, and other key business personnel are encouraged to register and attend one of these free classes.

During each one-day class, participants will learn about:

Violence in the workplace

Threat Assessments

Prevention

Intervention

Protection

Protocols

Implementing a Zero-Tolerance Policy

Preparing for an Active Shooter

PLAN to Cope with the Aftermath of such an Event

Officials say it is all about being prepared.

From a verbal threat to an active shooter, every business must be aware and ready to respond to the potential danger.

Officials say, when confronted with a difficult person, you should control your own behavior.

Give the person “a hearing” and let them vent.

Listening is the most effective concession you can make because people want most to be understood.

The “Golden Rule” is to show respect. Give them your undivided attention. Your tone of voice, demeanor and projected sincerity are more important than any single phrase you may use.

For your personal safety – protect yourself with distance, avoid being surrounded, have a line of flight, do not physically engage, don’t argue and be ready to call for assistance.

For more information and to register for one of these important trainings click here.



For further information, please contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-529-7386.

