Coroner identifies Moncks Corner man killed in N. Charleston shooting

Authorities have identified a man who died from a shooting in North Charleston.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 28-year-old Matthew Rodney Simmons of Moncks Corner died on Monday morning.

"He was pronounced deceased at the scene," the coroner's office said."The North Charleston Police Department is investigating."

The North Charleston Police Department says Jeremy Louis Woods has been charged in connection with the shooting.

His arrest stems from the incident at 3 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to the 2000 block of Spoleto Lane for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to NCPD officials, the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

Police had blocked off a portion of the area with crime scene tape as officers investigated the scene.

The call for the incident came in at 3:04 a.m.

EMS also responded. An NCPD Forensics unit was also on the scene.

NCPD investigating a reported shooting in the Otranto Club Villas neighborhood. I've reached out to police for more information. pic.twitter.com/9u62jSKfoY — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) September 4, 2017

