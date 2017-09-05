Officials identify man killed in head-on collision near Summerville

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has identified a 42-year-old man who died in a head-on collision near Summerville.

Authorities say Mark Bigham of Ridgeville died Monday afternoon at Trident Medical Center.

According to DCCO officials, the collision happened on Highway 78 near Summerville.

"The body was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy," DCCO officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.