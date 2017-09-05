Injuries reported following accident involving ambulance, van in Colleton County

Emergency officials say there are injuries following an accident involving an ambulance and a van in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials, the ambulance was struck in the rear by a van on I-95 southbound near the 51 mile marker.

Authorities say the ambulance sustained heavy damage, and the van has overturned.

CCFR officials said the ambulance was working another accident when the incident occurred.

Ambulance sustained heavy damage, moving van overturned. Both Firefighter Paramedics and 2 pts in van transported to Colleton Medical Center pic.twitter.com/vSqsrLGnAZ — ColletonFire (@ColletonFire) September 5, 2017

