Quantcast

Injuries reported following accident involving ambulance, van in - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Injuries reported following accident involving ambulance, van in Colleton County

Source: CCFR Source: CCFR
Source: CCFR Source: CCFR
COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say there are injuries following an accident involving an ambulance and a van in Colleton County. 

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials, the ambulance was struck in the rear by a van on I-95 southbound near the 51 mile marker. 

Authorities say the ambulance sustained heavy damage, and the van has overturned. 

CCFR officials said the ambulance was working another accident when the incident occurred.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly